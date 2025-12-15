Jamshedpur gears up for President Murmu’s visit

Preparations have started for President Draupadi Murmu’s Jamshedpur visit on December 29, during which she will chair the centenary celebrations of the Santhali script Ol Chiki in Karandih and the 15th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), officials said on Monday. Seraikela-Kharsawan DC Nitesh Kumar Singh and SP Mukesh Lunayat, along with officials, inspect NIT campus on Monday. (HT Photo)

On Monday, Seraikela-Kharsawan district deputy commissioner (DC) Nitish Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (SP) Mukesh Lunayat, and other officials inspected the NIT-Jamshedpur campus in Adityapur in view of the President’s visit.

“The President’s programme will be of one hour duration, during which she will address the students and hand over gold medals to one B.Tech and one M.Tech girl student. Jharkhand governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, chief minister (CM) Hemant Soren, Union ministers, and other dignitaries are expected to attend the NIT convocation ceremony. Degrees will be handed over to 1,000 successful students during the event,” Gautam Sutradhar, NIT-Jamshedpur director, told the media on Monday.

Before coming to NIT-Jamshedpur, the President will chair the concluding ceremony of a seminar at the Karandih Jaher Sthan (tribal place of worship) on the occasion of 100 years of the Santhali script Ol Chiki.

Jamshedpur DC Karn Satyarthi and other senior administrative and police officials inspected the Karandih Jaher Sthan in Jamshedpur on Sunday.

“We have formed a committee to oversee the President’s visit. The civil surgeon has been directed to ensure ambulance and other medical emergency facilities near the Karandih Dishom Jaher premises. The traffic DSP has been instructed to prepare a smooth traffic plan for the President’s visit, and the district control room has been put on 24x7 alert. Forces will be deployed along the routes and on buildings along the route, with close vigil via CCTV surveillance,” Satyarthi said.