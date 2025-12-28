Jharkhand BJP chief Marandi seeks law to probe assets of officers’ relatives

Leader of the Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi on Sunday urged chief minister Hemant Soren to enact a strict law mandating the investigation of not only officers but also the assets of all their close relatives. Leader of the Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jharkhand unit president Babulal Marandi (ANI)

Marandi, a former chief minister and a Union minister, justified the demand for the law by presenting the example of senior IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey, whose family members and close relatives have come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the state probe agency ACB after he was arrested and sent to jail on May 20 this year in connection with three fraud cases, including the liquor scam.

“If your intentions are clear, then enact a strict law on the lines of Bihar (like the Bihar Special Courts Act), which mandates the investigation of not only the officers but also the assets of all their close relatives (parents, siblings, in-laws). Punish the guilty and confiscate their property. This will not only benefit Jharkhand but will also teach the unrestrained bureaucracy a harsh lesson and make them mend their ways,” Marandi said in a post on X.

Marandi, through his X message, stated that Choubey is not the only bureaucrat, but there are several like him in the state bureaucracy “who are corrupt and damaging the state like termites”.

“How is it that in the liquor scam and disproportionate assets case, crores of rupees in investments have been found in the names of Vinay Choubey’s brother-in-law, wife and other relatives? The agencies have now reached their doorstep. But the question is, do you think Vinay Choubey is alone? There are many such ‘termites’ in Jharkhand’s bureaucracy who are hollowing out the state. They have accumulated immense wealth in the names of their family members—brothers, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts and in-laws—and this is no longer a secret,” the X message stated.

Marandi also reminded CM Soren of his previous statements regarding the rise of corruption in Jharkhand and questioned his silence on the issue despite repeated warnings.

“Chief minister @HemantSorenJMM, I don’t understand why it takes you or your people so long to understand what I’m saying. Or are you deliberately remaining silent? Today, when the ACB and ED are tightening their grip on IAS officer Vinay Choubey and his entire family (wife, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, father-in-law), do you remember my statements? For the past five years, I have been consistently saying that Jharkhand is full of corrupt officers who have looted the state mercilessly and, to protect themselves and legitimise their black money and illegal activities, have amassed immense wealth in the names of their relatives—wives, in-laws, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and others. How is it that in the liquor scam and disproportionate assets case, crores of rupees in investments have been found in the names of Vinay Choubey’s brother-in-law, wife and other relatives? The agencies have now reached their doorstep,” the BJP president said.

While Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya and general secretary Vinod Pandey could not be reached for comment, Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti refused to comment on the issue.