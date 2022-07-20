Jharkhand: BJP slams Soren govt after woman cop mowed down
.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the Hemant Soren government after a woman sub-inspector on night patrolling duty was allegedly mowed down by a pick-up van, allegedly smuggling cattle, when she tried to stop it for checking near Hulhundu village in Ranchi in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said.
According to police, the incident occurred around 3am when the officer, Sandhya Topno, in presence of two other constables, tried to stop the vehicle but it ran over the officer; killing her on spot.
Kishore Kaushal, SP, Ranchi, said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Nigaar Khan, has been taken into custody and is being questioned.
“The vehicle has also been seized,” the SP said, adding that one more person was present inside the vehicle, for whom a search is on. “We received inputs from neighbouring Khunti district about a vehicle that was being tracked from Gumla district. Based on this input, our team, led by sub-inspector Sandhya, was on the road to intercept the vehicle. But the vehicle mowed her down. She was taken to hospital where she was declared brought dead,” said Kaushal. “Efforts are on to complete the investigation quickly and get the guilty punished,” he said.
The incident sparked political slugfest with the BJP hitting out at the Hemant Soren government accusing it of giving free hand to smugglers due to vote bank politics. Demanding a CBI inquiry into the incident, BJP’s national vice president and former chief minister Raghubar Das said incidents of cow smuggling which is banned in the state has risen since Hemant Soren came to power in the state. “The morale of the criminals has gone up to an extent that even policemen are not safe in this state. The cow smugglers have gone unchecked under Hemant Soren goverment. I fear that this case will also go Rupa Tirkey way as it is related to this government vote bank politics,” said Das.
Defending the state government and police, Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said the BJP is making irresponsible statements. “The police have already arrested one of the accused, and investigation is on. The police will speed trial the case,” said Ranjan.
-
Madrasa teacher held by NIA in E Champaran
The National Investigation Agency arrested a madrasa teacher from Bihar's East Champaran district late Tuesday evening for Ali's' alleged involvement in anti-national activities, police said on Wednesday. East Champaran's superintendent of police, Dr Kumar Ashish said the teacher, identified as Asghar Ali (in 30s), who was attached with Jamiya Maria Nishwan Madarasa at Kedarnagar in Sikrahana subdivision, was wanted in an old terror case in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).
-
BJP MP accuses forest official of offence under SC/ST Act, writes to Speaker
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Sasaram in Bihar, Chhedi Paswan, has accused Rohtas divisional forest officer Manish Kumar Verma of violating protocol and indulging in discriminatory behaviour that constitutes a crime under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Paswan, in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has demanded a probe against the officer. DFO Verma didn't answer calls and messages on his official number.
-
ED gets six-day remand of arrested aide of CM Soren
A special court here on Wednesday granted six-day remand of a close aide of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Pankaj Mishra, to the Enforcement Directorate, which had arrested him the previous day in connection with a money laundering case, a lawyer said. The federal probe agency had kept Mishra, who is Soren's political representative, at the Kotwali police station premises on Tuesday night after his medical check-up.
-
Contractor burnt alive over payment dispute in Kanpur
A builder allegedly burnt a contractor alive over a dispute involving ₹18 lakh in Shyam Nagar locality in Kanpur's Chakeri police area, according to an FIR lodged on Wednesday. Victim Rajendra Pal, 49, was rushed to the UHM hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries. He died during treatment after giving a dying declaration, said the police. DCP (East) Pramod Kumar said the builder Shailendra Srivastava and his accountant AK Tiwari have been arrested.
-
Ghaggar level nears danger mark in Sangrur, farmers worried
The water level in the Ghaggar river is nearing the danger mark at Khanuri town in Sangrur district, leaving the farmers worried. The level was recorded at 741 feet on Wednesday evening, just 6 feet below the danger mark, though the administration claimed that it was “well-prepared” to prevent any major breach. According to the drainage department, the riverbed level is 725 feet, and the water level was recorded at 731 feet on Monday.
