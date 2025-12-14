Jharkhand chief secy inspects gas leak site in Dhanbad

A high-level administrative and technical team led by Jharkhand chief secretary Avinash Kumar on Saturday carried out an extensive inspection of gas leak–affected areas in the Kenduadih region of Dhanbad, as the state government stepped up efforts to assess the situation, address public concerns and ensure the safety of the residents. Team led by Jharkhand chief secretary Avinash Kumar carried out an inspection of gas leak–affected areas in the Kenduadih region. (HT Photo)

The visit was undertaken at the direction of chief minister Hemant Soren, soon after reports of a serious gas leakage incident emerged. Senior officials, including Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) management led by its CMD Manoj Kumar Agarwal, the deputy inspector general of police, Dhanbad deputy commissioner (DC) Aditya Ranjan, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar, and other administrative and technical officers accompanied the chief secretary on Saturday during the visit to the affected sites, where they reviewed ground conditions and interacted directly with the residents.

Speaking during the inspection, chief secretary Kumar said the gas leakage incident could, at least partly, be linked to natural factors, over which complete control is not always possible. However, he emphasised that all technical aspects and scientific data are being examined in depth before drawing any conclusions.

“Every dimension of the incident is being studied carefully based on technical evidence and scientific inputs. Public safety remains the top priority of the government,” he said.

The chief secretary underlined that the participation of residents is crucial for any effective and lasting solution. “People living in the area have decades of experience with local conditions and challenges. Their inputs are extremely valuable, and any decision will be taken with their involvement,” he noted, while appealing for cooperation and calm.

During the visit, the team assessed affected habitations and listened to the problems and apprehensions of villagers. Officials also reviewed preparedness related to safety measures, possible temporary relocation to safer places if required, and long-term solutions to prevent recurrence. The state government, the Centre, BCCL management and district authorities will work in close coordination to arrive at an appropriate and sustainable resolution, officials said.

According to social media updates issued by the BCCL, the company has deployed its technical teams at the site and is continuously monitoring the situation.

BCCL also stated that safety protocols are being followed and that it is extending full cooperation to the district administration and the state government in managing the situation and safeguarding affected communities.

The chief secretary later visited Baghmara and other nearby locations, including a relief camp set up for gas-affected residents, where he interacted with people and assured them that the entire administrative machinery is engaged in handling the crisis. While some residents expressed dissatisfaction and anxiety, officials said such feedback would be factored into future decisions.

Dhanbad MLA Raj Sinha, who was present during the visit, said, “The issue has also been taken up with the chief minister in writing and in person.”

He stressed that although the matter may be linked to central agencies, the state government remains responsible for addressing the concerns and welfare of affected people.

The chief secretary also visited the newly developed Belgarhia colony for underground fire-affected residents of Jharia, developed as part of the Jharia Master Plan, during his visit to Dhanbad and reviewed the ongoing rehabilitation process.