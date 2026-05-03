Chatra/Ranchi May 3 One person has been arrested and poppy straw worth ₹1.32 crore seized in three different operations in Jharkhand's Chatra and Ranchi districts, officials said on Sunday. Jharkhand: Poppy straw worth ₹1.32 cr seized, 1 arrested

In two separate operations, police arrested a man and seized 535 kg of poppy straw, from which opium is made, during vehicle checking drives at two locations in Chatra district on Saturday, officials said.

In the first operation, police intercepted a tempo near Balvadohar village in Pratappur police station area following a tip-off that narcotics were being transported to adjoining Bihar, Chatra Sub-divisional Police Officer Sandeep Suman said.

"The poppy straw was packed into 10 sacks. The drug peddler has been identified as Ajay Kumar Saw . The market value of the seized narcotics is ₹42 lakh, and it was being taken to Bihar," he said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under the NDPS Act, and he has been sent to judicial custody, the officer said.

In the second operation, police seized 258 kg of poppy straw from a four-wheeler under the jurisdiction of Lawalong police station.

Simaria SDPO Shubham Bhausaheb said police intercepted the vehicle on the Lawalong-Bagra Road following a tip-off. In all, 252 kg of poppy straw packed in 13 sacks was seized from the vehicle.

The market value of the seized consignment is around ₹30 lakh. The driver somehow managed to escape, he said.

In another operation, police seized 400 kg of poppy straw dumped in a forest near Rugdi village in Tamar police station area in Ranchi district.

Police made the seizure on May 1 following a tip-off that unidentified drug peddlers were hiding a large quantity of poppy straw.

Twenty-one sacks of poppy straw worth ₹60 lakh were seized, Bundu SDPO Om Prakash said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.