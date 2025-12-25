Jharkhand urban body polls: 17 of 36 wards in Mango reserved for women

The East Singhbhum district election officer (DEO) Karn Satyarthi on Thursday issued a gazette notification reserving 17 of the 36 wards in the Mango Municipal Corporation (MMC) for women, while leaving 10 wards unreserved for the upcoming urban body elections in Jharkhand. The notification also stated that no ward has been reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Jugsalai Nagar Parishad (JNP), and two wards in the Chakulia Nagar Panchayat (CNP) have been earmarked for ST communities. 17 of the 36 wards in the Mango Municipal Corporation (MMC) have been reserved for women ahead of the urban body elections. (HT File/Representative use)

According to the notification, a copy of which is with HT, besides Mango, nine wards in JNP and five wards in CNP have been reserved for women.

“Seventeen out of 36 wards in MMC are now reserved, while 11 out of 22 wards in JNP and six out of 12 wards in CNP have also been reserved. Fourteen wards in MMC, 10 wards in JNP, and three wards in CNP have been reserved for the Backwards Class (BC). The Scheduled Caste (SC) community has been allotted one seat each in JNP and CNP, while two seats in CNP are reserved for the ST communities,” an official said, quoting the notification.

In MMC, 10 seats now fall in the general category, six for OBC-1, one ward for OBC-2, one for SC, and one seat for ST. About 160,000 voters will exercise their voting rights in the municipal elections to elect 36 ward councillors, who will elect the deputy mayor. A voter will cast two votes—one to elect a councillor and another to elect the mayor.

“The posts of mayor and deputy mayor will be unreserved in JNP, while the mayor’s post will be reserved for the ST category, and the deputy mayor’s post will be unreserved in CNP. The district gazette notification for the reservation charts of the three urban bodies in East Singhbhum district has been sent to the State Election Commission (SEC). The SEC will publish the state gazette notification after approving the charts sent by East Singhbhum deputy commissioner-and-DEO Karn Satyarthi,” a senior official said on Thursday.