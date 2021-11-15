J’khand Foundation Day: Birsa memorial park, universal pension scheme launch mark day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum in Ranchi via video conferencing while Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched a universal pension scheme for vulnerable sections, including the elderly, widows and differently-abled, to mark the state’s foundation day.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on the birth anniversary of 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on November 15, 2000.

Virtually addressing the event in Ranchi that was attended by Governor Ramesh Bais, chief minister Hemant Soren and other dignitaries, the Prime Minister said that the museum will demonstrate the contribution of tribal leaders in the freedom struggle and will become a living establishment of the tribal culture.

“On this day, due to the strong will of our revered Atal Ji (Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee), the state of Jharkhand came into existence. It was Atal Ji who was the first to form a separate Ministry for Tribal Affairs in the country and linked the tribal interests with the policies of the nation. On Jharkhand foundation day today, I also pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.”

Recalling the contribution of tribal leaders in history, Modi said that the country has decided that it will confer a more grand identity to its tribal traditions and valour stories. “In this sequence, a historic decision has been taken that from today every year the country will celebrate November 15 that is the birthday of Birsa Munda as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas,” he added.

Meanwhile, chief minister Hemant Soren launched a universal pension scheme, which would expand the scope of an already existing scheme that already provides a monthly pension to vulnerable groups under below poverty line. As per the new scheme, even APL families would be eligible for the scheme, barring those whose family pays income tax or are in government jobs.

At the main statehood day event at the state Secretariat, which was also attended by Governor Ramesh Bais, chief minister Hemant Soren also distributed appointment letters to teachers, agriculture loan disbursement certificate, besides felicitating Padma award winners, translators of storybooks in regional languages on verge of extinction and women who have successfully started alternative business under government scheme after doing their previous trade of selling countrymade liquor.

Addressing the event, Soren underlined that his government was taking all measures to mainstream the tribal population that has long been struggling for its share in development. “Today the Prime Minister announced to celebrate Birsa Jayanati as Janjatiya Utsav. It has taken 150 years for such a day to be observed for a tribal leader. We have put in place Birsa Smriti Park that would let future generations know the tribal history and culture,” Soren said.

The chief minister said the state failed to achieve what it could after its creation two decades back. “In past 20 years, we don’t even have had an employment regulation in many departments. We are now making and amending rules to ensure locals get jobs. Earlier it could not be done because the soul of formation of this state was never understood,” Soren said.

The chief minister also announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for eight individuals who have translated books in regional languages published by the national book trust.