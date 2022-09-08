J’khand Governor back after week-long Delhi visit, no word on Soren
Bais left for New Delhi on September 2 morning, a day after a delegation of the state’s ruling coalition met and asked him to clear the air on the report sent to him by ECI on CM Soren.
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais Thursday returned to state capital Ranchi after a week-long stay in New Delhi, but there was no word on the recommendation sent earlier by Election Commission of India (ECI) on chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been accused of holding an office of profit, a charge that could potentially disqualify him as a member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
While Raj Bhawan is still to make public its decision, Bais chose not to speak to media after his arrival at Birsa Munda airport in Ranchi.
“We can’t tell when would a decision be taken on the issue,” a Raj Bhawan official said.
In the memorandum submitted to Raj Bhawan, the coalition had called “selective leaks” from the Governor’s office on the ECI report unfortunate and said they were creating confusion and uncertainty.
While the delegation, after the meeting, had claimed that the Governor had assured them to take a call in two-three days, the Raj Bhawan, in a statement, had said they would take “adequate measures soon”.
On August 25, Bais received the ECI report in a sealed envelope, which stoked speculation about Soren’s disqualification as an MLA.
CM Soren is accused of illegally receiving a mining licence. The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims it amounts to holding an office of profit and had submitted a complaint to the Governor, who had sought ECI recommendation.
Even as Bais remained stationed in New Delhi on a trip that was described by Raj Bhawan officials as personal, the Hemant Soren goverment called a one-day session on September 5 and proved its majority in the House by getting the confidence motion passed 48-0 when 78 members were available for voting in the 81-member assembly. The main opposition BJP and few others had walked out at time to voting.
In his reply to the discussion on the confidence motion in the assembly, CM Soren took a swipe at Raj Bhawan for its continued silence over the issue, saying the Governor left for New Delhi through the “backdoor” after the ruling coalition delegation met him with request to make the ECI opinion public.
“As far as the strength of this government is concerned, we have already proved that in the assembly and showed the ‘Operation Lotus’ won’t work here. Governor is the custodian of the Constitution. He accepted before our delegation that he has received the opinion he sought from the ECI. We have repeatedly urged him to make the ECI opinion public and announce his order and end the artificial political uncertainty that has been created in the state. Whatever be the decision, we would make our moves accordingly,” said JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey.
Back from Delhi, Nitish inaugurates India’s largest rubber dam on Falgu
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inaugurated India's longest rubber dam on Falgu river in Gaya, where lakhs of pilgrims from across the country and abroad arrive every year during the Pitripaksha Mela to pay homage to their ancestors, and a steel foot over bridge for the convenience of the visitors. Kumar said that keeping in view of the religious beliefs associated with the place, he had proposed the name 'Gayaji Dam'.
Imposter arrested during Amit Shah’s visit might be a fraud: Police
Wearing a blue blazer and carrying a fake MHA ID card, Pawar was found loitering suspiciously outside the residences of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Malabar Hill on Monday where Union home minister Amit Shah's was scheduled to visit. Late on Tuesday night, the accused, who gave his name as a resident of Sindkheda in Dhule district, Hemant Bansilal Pawar, was arrested.
IMD predicts rainfall on Ganpati visarjan day in Pune
Pune: Moderate rainfall likely in Pune city on Ganpati visarjan (September 9), according to the India Meteorological Department. Orange alert issued for isolated heavy rainfall warning for ghat regions till September 10. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that winds coming from the Arabian sea are getting stronger. Rainfall is likely to be intense in parts of the city on Friday.
Lucknow’s Levana Suites not registered under Sarai Act, says official
LUCKNOW The owners of Levana Suites had not got the hotel registered under Sarai Act and faltered in getting an approved map by the LDA, mutation of property for house tax and procurement of proper bar licence, said an official of the district administration. If a hotel is found running without registration under Sarai Act, it can invite penalty and other action as per law, said an official.
A peep into portals to new ideas, expressions
US-based artist-curator Nicholas Ruth, as part of the International Print Exchange Programme, and in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, has curated works of artists from 17 countries for an exhibition of printmaking, titled Threshold. The exhibition will be organised by the CLKA at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10C, Chandigarh from September 9 to 14. Each print in this exhibition is in itself a portal to new ideas and expressions.
