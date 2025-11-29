Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
JPCC convenes meeting on Dec 2 to prepare for Delhi rally

Raj Kumar, Ranchi
Nov 29, 2025 09:31 pm IST

Jharkhand Congress will meet on Dec 2 to plan participation in a Dec 14 rally against oppression linked to Special Intensive Review (SIR) policies.

Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee has convened a meeting on December 2 to discuss ensuring maximum participation of party workers from the state in a rally against oppression in the name of Special Intensive Review (SIR).

A press release issued by the party informed that the meeting will be presided over by JPCC president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh.

“The chaos created by the SIR across the country, 16 BLOs lost their lives, and more than six were forced to commit suicide due to stress, means that SIR is not a reform but an imposed oppression. The Congress is organising a nationwide rally against this oppression on December 14 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. A meeting of the State Congress Committee’s Working Committee has been convened on December 2 under the chairmanship of State President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh,” the press release reads.

“The meeting will discuss ensuring maximum participation of party workers from the state and how democracy is being murdered under the protection of power. If the election commission’s intentions were clear, the list would have been digitally searchable and machine readable. The Election Commission would not have rushed for 30 days but would have focused on transparency and accountability,” the press release further reads.

