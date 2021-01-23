Lalu Prasad’s condition is stable, say doctors; family visits him in Ranchi
- Lalu Prasad is serving prison terms in fodder scam cases and has been under treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi since December 2017.
Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav, and his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, met incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, who is undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on Friday night.
Lalu Prasad had complained of congestion in chest on Thursday evening, following which he was being monitored by top doctors of the institute. Prasad, who is serving prison terms in fodder scam cases, has been under treatment at RIMS since December 2017.
Speaking to reporters around midnight after meeting his father, Tejashwi Yadav said the family was worried about his health condition.
"We will have clarity only after all diagnostic reports are available. But he is over 70 years of age and is suffering from several diseases including diabetes, heart ailment and reduced kidney function. Due to his complaint of congestion in chest, we were worried about Corona. We have come to know that water might have entered his lungs, which is a cause of worry," Tejashwi said, while replying to queries if Lalu Prasad will be shifted for better treatment.
Tejashwi, along with his mother Rabri Devi and brother Tej Pratap, arrived in Ranchi by flight late Friday evening, while his elder sister Misa Bharti had arrived here separately on Friday afternoon and met her father during the day.
RIMS authorities said on Friday that Prasad’s condition was stable.
Also Read: Covid-19: Jharkhand minister recovers after double lung transplant in Chennai
"His condition is stable. Most of his test reports are normal. He had developed symptoms of pneumonia for which meditation is being administered. Covid-19 has been ruled out with both antigen and RT-PCR tests being negative," RIMS director Dr Kameshwar Prasad told reporters after visiting Prasad at the paying ward of the hospital.
The RIMS director added they had also approached specialists at AIIMS, Delhi, who vetted the treatment being given to Prasad for the identified infection in his lungs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two die in mine roof collapse in Jharkhand; rescue operation on for 2 missing
- Six people went to extract mica scrap from a closed mine illegally and were buried in the debris after a large chunk of mine roof caved in Jharkhand's Koderma district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Jharkhand minister recovers after double lung transplant in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No side effect’: 1st to get vaccine, Jharkhand woman worker gives a thumbs up
- Covid 19 vaccination starts in Jharkhand with first shot to a sanitation worker in Ranchi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine reaches all 24 districts of Jharkhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare in Jharkhand after crows, mynas found dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People shouldn’t be made lab rats: Jharkhand minister on Covid vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After stone-pelting on carcade, Jharkhand CM diverts route to reach home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Jharkhand zoos on high alert after reports of bird deaths in different states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand: Couple killed in front of minor son over land dispute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoist shoots Jharkhand villager dead, gets killed with wife in revenge attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand: AJSU Party functionary found dead in forest, family alleges murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand: JMM-led govt completes one year in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand CM to deliver lecture on tribal rights at Harvard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maoists attack Jharkhand coal project, seek suspension of mining
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox