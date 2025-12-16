Land scam case: PMLA court seeks ED response in Soren’s discharge plea

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) special court on Tuesday sought response from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with a discharge petition filed by CM Hemant Soren in the Bargain land scam case that landed him in jail before the assembly election last year, people aware of the development said. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren being taken to Birsa Munda Birsa Munda Central Jail from PMLA Court, in Ranchi (ANI FILE)

A lower court advocate aware of the matter said,“Hemant Soren had filed discharge petition on December 6 pleading innocence and requesting the court to acquit him of the charges in 8.86 acre land scam case. After the matter was taken up today, the court sought response from the probe agency.”

Soren’s advocate Pradeep Chandra confirmed the fact saying next hearing in the matter was on January 3.

“ED was expected to file affidavit after the discharge petition was filed in the court. When the matter was taken up, ED sought time to file reply and the court granted it. Next hearing is on January 3,” Chandra said.

An advocate close to the matter said this was a high-profile case. He said this was the same case in which the CM was arrested in March last year and Champai Soren, now with BJP, had become chief minister.

“ED had conducted raids on the premises of several individuals, including land dealers. The ED had also summoned CM Soren 10 times for questioning, of which he appeared in twice. After questioning on January 31, 2024, the ED arrested him and sent to jail. The CM had to resign. After five months of jail, Jharkhand HC granted him bail. Several land dealers, including JMM leader Antu Tirkey, were also arrested and sent to jail in connection with this case,” the advocate said.

“The ED filed its first charge sheet in the case on March 30, 2024. It was filed against CM Hemant Soren, suspended deputy revenue officer Bhanu Pratap Prasad of Bargain Circle, architect Vinod Singh, landowner Rajkumar Pahan, and land dealer Hilarius Kachhap. The ED filed its second charge sheet on June 7, 2024, against Antu Tirkey and 10 others,” the advocate said.