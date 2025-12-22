Marandi welcomes Jharkhand HC order, rebukes state govt on RIMS land row

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi on Monday welcomed the Jharkhand high court’s direction for an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation into the encroachment of RIMS land, underlining that the least they expect from the state government is that it will not create obstacles in the probe. Babulal Marandi welcomed the Jharkhand high court’s direction for an ACB investigation into the encroachment of RIMS land (HT Photo)

Marandi said, “According to the order, action should be taken against the then circle officer, the officer who approved the map, the officials of the building plan approval section of the Ranchi Municipal Corporation, and all government employees, builders, and property dealers who failed in supervision and control and were involved in this irregularity.”

“Along with this, the compensation should also be recovered from those builders and officials. While we don’t expect cooperation from the state government, we at least expect that it will not create any obstacles in this investigation and action,” Marandi added.

The Jharkhand high court on Monday directed an ACB probe into illegal constructions on encroached land of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and ordered compensation for residents whose houses were demolished during an anti-encroachment drive by Ranchi Municipal Corporation.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chouhan took suo motu cognisance of the losses incurred by those who built homes after obtaining all legal permissions. The court stated, “The state is directed to fix accountability on every official who is involved in the said malpractices and adequately compensate the residents/affected persons whose constructions have been demolished…expenses shall be borne by these erring officials and the builders.”

The high court criticised multiple authorities, including circle officers, RERA, map sanctioning authorities, banks, and the RIMS administration, for failing in their duties. It noted, “Circle officers…without verifying the said record had entered the name of the subsequent purchaser(s)…none of these functionaries have discharged their duty in a proper manner for which they are deputed and have rather made these people suffer due to the demolition of their construction over the acquired land.”

The court also highlighted that some banks sanctioned loans without following due procedure and directed them to investigate erring officials.

Expressing concern over the encroachment and inaction, the court emphasised the role of RIMS authorities, stating, “This Court is astounded to note as to what the RIMS authorities were doing when the buildings were being constructed within the precincts of the RIMS…at no time has this Court been informed about the encroachment within the precincts of the RIMS.” The court’s orders underline systemic lapses and call for accountability across government departments, regulatory bodies, and banks involved in the construction and financing of encroached properties.

Hitting out at the Hemant Soren government, Marandi alleged that the incumbent state government decides compensation based on political gain, not on suffering or disaster.

“It is unfortunate that in Jharkhand, compensation is now given not based on suffering and disaster, but on political advantage. This is why the government ignores the families who have been rendered homeless in the biting cold.”

He said that when the encroachment on RIMS land was removed, everyone saw the suffering of those whose houses were demolished, except the government. They didn’t even receive compensation, let alone any consolation.

He further said that the way the government is functioning in the state, it seems that everything is running solely on the orders of the high court.

“From small to big decisions, people have to approach the high court to ensure that actions are carried out smoothly. Even the high court’s orders are delayed by this government as much as possible. Whether it is the PESA Act or the RIMS encroachment case, due to the insensitivity of the Hemant government, people had to knock on the doors of the court again to get relief,” he added.

HT couldn’t get a response from the ruling party leaders on Marandi’s comments.