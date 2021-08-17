Member of fake voter ID racket held in Palamu

Police on Tuesday arrested a computer shop owner for his alleged involvement in a ‘fake voter ID’ racket from the Chainpur police station area in Palamu.

Palamu superintendent of police (SP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said the police lodged a case with the cyber crime police station and further investigation is on.

“The complaint has been filed by the district election officer. During the initial probe, it came to light that the accused Mukesh Kumar used to print fake voter IDs through a link to the ECI website and password,” said Sinha.

“He has named one Vikash Kumar Singh who used to send him links and passwords. He claimed to have never met the person. We are investigating it further,” said the SP.

The SP said that Mukesh seems to be a part of a wide network.

Palamu deputy commissioner Shashi Ranjan said they proceeded with the matter after receiving an alert from the election commission.

“We are also investigating the modus operandi and transactions done by the accused and the network. We would inform the commission with a detailed report once the investigation is complete,” said Ranjan.