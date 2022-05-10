Mine lease row: Soren gets additional 10 days to reply to EC notice
The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday gave Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren an additional 10 days to reply to its notice over charges that he issued a mining lease in the state in his favour, officials in the state government said.
Earlier in the day, Soren had said he had written to the EC that he be given a four-week extension to submit his reply to the notice sent to him on May 2, which had asked him to respond by May 10.
“The EC communication was sent to the office of the Jharkhand’s chief electoral officer, from where it was sent to the chief minister’s office. Though the CM had asked for four weeks’ time, the ECI has asked him to reply by May 20,” a top official in the state government said.
Soren said he had also requested EC that he would like to be given the opportunity of a personal hearing through his legal counsel before the poll panel formulates its opinion in the matter for tendering it to the Governor of Jharkhand.
The poll panel has received a representation from Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on the issue of alleged misuse of office by the chief minister.
If the charges are proved, Soren could be disqualified as a member of the state assembly.
“I deny and dispute all allegations of BJP that I had misused my office to obtain mining lease,” Soren said in the letter to EC on Tuesday.
Soren told EC he has not been able to engage a suitable legal counsel as he was compelled to remain in Hyderabad, except for a short absence when he attended the conference of chief ministers and chief justices with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on April 30, as his 67-year-old mother has been critically ill for about eight months and had to be airlifted on April 28, 2022, from Ranchi to Hyderabad for better medical treatment. “She is presently under treatment in the ICU of AIG Hospital at Hyderabad. In order to ensure her proper medical treatment, I have also been presently, more or less, compelled to stay in Hyderabad .... In the above circumstances, I have not been able to engage suitable legal counsel to present my defence effectively before the Commission in a matter which so vitally effects my future political career and social life,” he said in the letter which he sent on May 5.
He wrote again to the EC on May 9 requesting it “to communicate its acceptance for my prayer for extension of time and oblige.”
The EC had recently written to the state government to share the documents related to the mining lease.
Last week, Soren had told Jharkhand High Court with regard to a public interest litigation (PIL) that political rivals are behind the petition on the issue of granting mining lease to himself with the motive to destabilise the democratically elected government in the state.
The issue has already triggered a political controversy in the mineral-rich state.
Nepal local polls: Border along Bihar sealed from May 11-13, train service suspended
The Bihar-Nepal border has been sealed for three days starting Tuesday midnight ahead the election for local bodies in the neighbouring country in its areas adjoining Bihar's border on May 13, officials said. “The train services between Jaynagar in Bihar and Janakpur and Kurtha in Nepal has also been suspended for May 11-13,” said Mohammad Hinayad Hussain, a railway official in charge of with the cross-border train service. Bihar shares a 726-km-long border with Nepal.
Secondary education department releases academic calendar, UP Board exams in March next year
The practical exam for the half-yearly will be held by September 2022 last week while the half-yearly written test will be conducted in the second week of October 2022. The schools are required to finish the syllabus by January 15, 2023, and the pre-board practical exams for students in classes 10 and 12 will be held in the third week of January 2023.
Workshop on ‘promoting job opportunity and entrepreneurship’ held in Lucknow
A workshop on 'promoting job opportunity and entrepreneurship' was organised on Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission office premises on Tuesday. The workshop was conducted under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce. The chief guest of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, mission director, event Andra Vamsi, encouraged youths to get skill training and wished them a bright future.
BMC issues show cause notice to Ranas for unauthorised alterations
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday served a show cause notice to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, for unauthorised alterations to the approved plans at their Khar residence on the eighth floor of the Lavie building. The notice was served within 24 hours of the civic body's inspections on Monday, under section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888, and listed out 10 illegalities in their house.
Delhi logs 1,118 new Covid-19 cases, fresh infections up 40% from a day ago
A day after Delhi logged less than 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases--799 in total--the city, in a 40% spike, saw 1,118 fresh infections on Tuesday, pushing its cumulative tally to 1,896,171, a health department bulletin showed. On Sunday, the Capital recorded 1,422 new cases, which means that for two straight days--Monday and Tuesday--Delhi has seen a significant rise or fall in its fresh infections from those on the previous day.
