Signature Global enters Gurugram West with 194-acre farmhouse villa project with GDV of ₹6,000-crore

Gurugram-based Signature Global on September 25 announced its entry into Gurugram West, or Farrukhnagar, with plans to develop a 194.22-acre ultra-luxury farmhouse villa destination with approximately 6.77 million sq ft of developable potential and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹5,500–6,000 crore, marking the company’s entry into the ultra-luxury residential segment. Signature Global on September 25 announced its entry into Gurugram West, or Farrukhnagar, with plans to develop a 194.22-acre ultra-luxury farmhouse villa destination. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexel )

The company has acquired 25 acres of land and entered into a collaboration agreement for an additional 169.22 acres in the region.

The cost of the land is ₹150 crore for 25 acres, sources said.

Designed as an uber-premium, invitation-only residential development, the project will comprise luxury farmhouse villas and is envisioned as a low-density, private enclave focused on space, privacy and exclusivity.

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Located approximately 15 minutes from the Dwarka Expressway, the project has access to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and frontage along the Farrukhnagar-Wazirpur Road. The location also provides connectivity to Gurugram’s established residential and commercial hubs, Delhi and the wider NCR.

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Farrukhnagar is witnessing a significant transformation in its infrastructure landscape. The Farrukhnagar-Gurugram road is slated for a four-lane upgrade at an estimated investment of ₹365 crore, while the region’s new master plan prioritises improved road connectivity, bypass infrastructure and civic amenities. The proposed Gurugram-Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar highway is also being progressed through alignment planning by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the company said.

With access to the KMP and Dwarka expressways, proximity to the wider Gurugram-Manesar growth belt and planned infrastructure upgrades, Farrukhnagar is emerging as a new growth corridor in the NCR.

“Farrukhnagar has been on our radar for some time. Its proximity to the Dwarka Expressway and KMP Expressway, combined with the scale of open land available here, creates an opportunity to approach luxury living very differently. We are not looking at this as a conventional residential development. The vision is to create an exceptionally private, low-density destination of luxury farmhouse villas for a select few, where space, greenery, privacy and curated experiences come together," said Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd.

"With nearly 6.77 million square feet of developable potential, this is also a meaningful addition to our development pipeline. More importantly, it allows us to enter a segment where the product is defined not simply by the residence, but by the quality of the environment, the exclusivity of the community and the experiences built around it. As infrastructure in this part of Gurugram continues to evolve, we believe Farrukhnagar offers the right setting for creating a distinctive ultra-luxury address," Aggarwal said.

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In the first quarter of this fiscal, Signature Global reported sales bookings of ₹1,970 crore. The company has so far delivered 19.2 million sq. ft. of real estate. In FY2025–26, Signature Global recorded sales bookings of ₹8,250 crore, making it the fifth-largest listed real estate company in terms of sales bookings.