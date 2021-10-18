Minors raped by 10 in Gumla village, two held: Police

Two men, in their early twenties, were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping two minor cousins on Dussehra day in a forest area in Gumla district, even as another accused committed suicide at his home after the incident, police said.

As per a statement issued by Gumla district police, the two arrested accused were identified as Sameen Asur (22) and Prem Oraon (24). Police said medical tests of the survivors had been done and a case registered with Gurdari police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The arrested accused have been identified by the complainants. One accused, Ajit Bhagat, committed suicide after pressure started mounting from fellow villagers. Other seven accused have been identified and raids are being conducted to arrest them,” the statement issued by district police said.

Gumla superintendent of police Ehtesham Waquarib and deputy superintendent of police Manish Chandra, who paraded the arrested accused before the local media, did not respond to phone calls and messages.

Police said that based on the complaint filed by the two girls, the incident occurred around 2 pm on Friday when they were returning home after attending a local fair along with their cousin brother from a nearby village when 10 youths riding three motorcycles started teasing the girls.

The accused started beating the cousin of the two girls as he protested. The boy was forced to run away from the spot following which the group took the two girls deep inside the jungle and raped them. They forcibly took the two girls to a different location where they again raped them around 10 pm, the complaint said.

“The accused finally fled the spot after they saw villagers approaching them who were alerted by the cousin brother of the two survivors. The villagers, along with the two survivors, then approached the police after which a case was registered and an SIT formed to crack the case,” the police statement said.