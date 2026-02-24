The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led India bloc government of misusing the state police to influence voting in the state, even as the JMM patted the back of the state machinery for conducting a free and ‘largely peaceful’ polls. Municipal polls: BJP accuses ruling front of misusing police, JMM pats back of admin

Addressing a press conference, Jharkhand BJP chief Aditya Sahu alleged police were working in cooperation with the ruling parties to influence voters in several pockets of the state.

“The state government misused the police department to affect the polls. We had already raised apprehensions about it. Many voters were devoid of voting due to irrational change of polling booths. Due to no option of postal ballot, thousands could not exercise their franchise,” Sahu said.

“I can give specific instances where the administration failed in ensuring fair polls. In Medininagar municipal corporation, voters were not allowed to vote in booth numbers 3 and 4 in Ward 6. Similarly, in Ward 5 polling agents were forced out of booth numbers 2 and 3 to conduct bogus voting. I personally informed the Palamu DC and SP, but they failed to act,” he added.

Sahu claimed voters of the BJP were scared in several ULBs including Garhwa, Giridih, Jugsalai, Chakrdharpur and Cahukula. He alleged the ruling party members from particular community were allowed to roam with arms threatning the BJP voters in Giridih.

The BJP leader also accused deliberate tampering of the voter list and irrationally changing established polling booths to hit BJP voters.

“Deliberately, booths very kept at far distances. Dhurwa voters were sent to Ashok Nahgar, while Ashok Nagar voters sent to Dhurwa. This was done just to disturb our supporters. In Jugalasai our candidate Rinku Singh was forced to sit on dharna due to bogus voting in 10 booths. The SEC should hold re-poll on those booths. We would make official communication with the administration as well,” Sahu said.

He, however, underlined that the BJP would still win the elections and warned officials against any misconduct during the vote counting.

The ruling JMM on the other hand thanked the state administration of holding peaceful and fair elections. JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya also claimed their party would win at least 1/3rd of the 48 ULBs.

“The BJP’s allegations show they fear losing. We thank the state election commission and the administrative and police heads for holding free and fair polls, which was largely peaceful. A few reports of scuffles did come, which is natural in a mohalla-level election, but police and aware citizens brought things under control. There were some complaints regarding the change of polling booths, which is a small issue,” said Bhattacharya.

On the election outcome, the JMM leader said, “The results will be a lesson for the BJP and encouragement for us. We will win at least 1/3rd of the seats, which could increase to 2/3rd.”