Police rescue MLA’s son within hours after ‘kidnapping’ from varsity gate
In a swift operation, Jharkhand Police on Monday successfully rescued Saurabh Kumar, son of LJP (R) legislator Janardan Paswan, within hours after he was allegedly abducted outside a private university gate under Vidhan Sabha police station here, officials said
In a swift operation, Jharkhand Police on Monday successfully rescued Saurabh Kumar, son of LJP (R) legislator Janardan Paswan, within hours after he was allegedly abducted outside a private university gate under Vidhan Sabha police station here, officials said.
According to MLA Paswan, the incident took place outside the main gate of Amity University.
“A group of unidentified individuals arrived in a black SUV, viciously assaulted my son and then forced him into the vehicle before speeding away. Upon receiving the alarming news from his friends, I immediately informed the police,” Paswan said.
Asked whether his son had any enmity with anyone, Paswan said: “My son has no rivalry or enmity with anyone. He is a final-year law student and attends his classes regularly.”
SSP Rakesh Ranjan confirmed the boy’s recovery but did not elaborate on the details.
Later a statement from his office officially informing about the kidnapping and recovery was released.
“Today, on September 7, 2026, the Ranchi Police received information that several individuals arrived in a black Scorpio vehicle outside the Amity University gate, assaulted Saurabh, the son of Janardan Paswan, the MLA from the Chatra Assembly constituency, and forcibly abducted him in the vehicle. Upon receiving this information, the Ranchi Police sealed the city and initiated intensive anti-crime checks at various locations. Acting swiftly after inspecting and investigating the scene, the local Vidhan Sabha police station team successfully rescued the MLA’s abducted son, Saurabh, unharmed within a very short time. Given the gravity of the matter, further legal action is being taken,” the statement reads.
Meanwhile, the state unit of the BJP expressed its concern over the incident. “Incident involving Chatra MLA’s son is unfortunate; the state’s law and order has collapsed,” said party’s state president Aditya Sahu in a statement. He demanded an impartial investigation and strict action against the culprits.
“This incident raises serious questions about the collapsed law and order situation in Jharkhand. When an MLA’s son can be abducted in broad daylight and assaulted, one can gauge the level of safety for the general public,” Sahu said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More