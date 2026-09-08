Police rescue MLA’s son within hours after ‘kidnapping’ from varsity gate

In a swift operation, Jharkhand Police on Monday successfully rescued Saurabh Kumar, son of LJP (R) legislator Janardan Paswan, within hours after he was allegedly abducted outside a private university gate under Vidhan Sabha police station here, officials said.

According to MLA Paswan, the incident took place outside the main gate of Amity University.

“A group of unidentified individuals arrived in a black SUV, viciously assaulted my son and then forced him into the vehicle before speeding away. Upon receiving the alarming news from his friends, I immediately informed the police,” Paswan said.

Asked whether his son had any enmity with anyone, Paswan said: “My son has no rivalry or enmity with anyone. He is a final-year law student and attends his classes regularly.”

SSP Rakesh Ranjan confirmed the boy’s recovery but did not elaborate on the details.

Later a statement from his office officially informing about the kidnapping and recovery was released.

“Today, on September 7, 2026, the Ranchi Police received information that several individuals arrived in a black Scorpio vehicle outside the Amity University gate, assaulted Saurabh, the son of Janardan Paswan, the MLA from the Chatra Assembly constituency, and forcibly abducted him in the vehicle. Upon receiving this information, the Ranchi Police sealed the city and initiated intensive anti-crime checks at various locations. Acting swiftly after inspecting and investigating the scene, the local Vidhan Sabha police station team successfully rescued the MLA’s abducted son, Saurabh, unharmed within a very short time. Given the gravity of the matter, further legal action is being taken,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the BJP expressed its concern over the incident. “Incident involving Chatra MLA’s son is unfortunate; the state’s law and order has collapsed,” said party’s state president Aditya Sahu in a statement. He demanded an impartial investigation and strict action against the culprits.

“This incident raises serious questions about the collapsed law and order situation in Jharkhand. When an MLA’s son can be abducted in broad daylight and assaulted, one can gauge the level of safety for the general public,” Sahu said.