Ramdas Soren takes oath as member of Hemant cabinet, replaces Champai

Two-term Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Ramdas Soren on Friday took oath as the 12th minister in the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government led by chief minister Hemant Soren. Ramdas Soren taking oath in Ranchi on Friday. (ANI)

Governor Santosh Gangwar administered the oath of office and secrecy to 61-year-old Ramdas Soren, who replaced Champai Soren after the latter quit from the JMM and the cabinet on Wednesday night.

Former chief minister Champai Soren will be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) later in the day.

Ramdas, a two-time MLA from Ghatshila in East Singhbhum district, will be another leader from the Santhal tribal community from the Kolhan division to take the place of Champai Soren, who was also a Santhal.

Champai Soren was the higher and technical education minister in the government.

Ramdas, among the senior most leaders in JMM at present alongside Stephen Marandi, is expected to be given the portfolios held by Champai Soren.

Ramdas won from Ghatshila assembly seat in 2009 and 2019. He is currently the district president of JMM in Jamshedpur.

As per his last election affidavit, he has five criminal cases pending against him.