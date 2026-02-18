Ranchi, Ranchi Police have lodged two FIRs in connection with the incident of dragging a man on the bonnet of a speeding car in broad daylight here, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. Ranchi Police lodge FIRs after man dragged on car bonnet; probe underway

The incident occurred near Rajendra Chowk in Doranda police station area on Tuesday.

SP Paras Rana said, "As soon as the incident was reported, the police took cognisance of it and both parties were taken to the police station. Later, they submitted written complaints, on the basis of which FIRs were lodged."

The victim, a motorcyclist, told the police that he had an altercation with the car driver and was trying to stop the vehicle to demand compensation money. During this bid, the man drove the vehicle with the victim on the bonnet, the SP said.

Police identified the car driver as Manoj Tandon, an advocate of the Jharkhand High Court.

Tandon claimed the motorcyclist had suddenly come from the wrong side.

"The motorcyclist suddenly came in front of my car from the wrong side, causing a slight knock. Neither was the motorcyclist injured nor was his motorcycle damaged. I was harassed and abused by a mob, who wanted me to come out of the car," he said.

"There was no choice but to leave the spot; otherwise, I would have faced death," he stated.

In his written complaint, the car owner said the victim demanded money, which he refused to give. He further claimed a group of people had begun moving to surround his car. Becoming frightened, he abruptly drove the car forward, Rana said.

The police are investigating the matter thoroughly and will take further action once the probe is over, he said.

A purported video of the dramatic over 40-second episode had also surfaced on social media. PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.