Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.3 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 19, 2024 28.64 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 27.94 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 27.42 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 28.41 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 29.14 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 28.58 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 25.33 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.35 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.8 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.16 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.34 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.87 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.69 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 34.33 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Ranchi today, on August 18, 2024, is 28.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.3 °C and 31.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 05:25 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.93 °C and 30.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 173.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

