Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on February 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on February 26, 2025, is 27.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.06 °C and 29.17 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.05 °C and 30.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 166.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 27, 2025
|27.55
|Broken clouds
|February 28, 2025
|28.93
|Sky is clear
|March 1, 2025
|31.76
|Scattered clouds
|March 2, 2025
|34.27
|Sky is clear
|March 3, 2025
|34.60
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|33.80
|Sky is clear
|March 5, 2025
|31.72
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025
