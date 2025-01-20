Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 20, 2025

The temperature in Ranchi today, on January 20, 2025, is 17.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.06 °C and 26.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 05:26 PM. Ranchi weather update on January 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.99 °C and 28.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 118.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 21, 2025 17.48 Sky is clear January 22, 2025 24.44 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 27.66 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 28.21 Sky is clear January 25, 2025 29.38 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 25.71 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 23.73 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.51 °C Few clouds Kolkata 21.94 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.59 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.28 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.09 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.66 °C Scattered clouds



