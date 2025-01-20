Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 20, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on January 20, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on January 20, 2025, is 17.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.06 °C and 26.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 05:26 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.99 °C and 28.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 118.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 21, 2025
|17.48
|Sky is clear
|January 22, 2025
|24.44
|Sky is clear
|January 23, 2025
|27.66
|Sky is clear
|January 24, 2025
|28.21
|Sky is clear
|January 25, 2025
|29.38
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|25.71
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|23.73
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 20, 2025
