Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.95 °C, check weather forecast for July 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 3, 2024 24.95 °C Heavy intensity rain July 4, 2024 24.33 °C Heavy intensity rain July 5, 2024 25.93 °C Moderate rain July 6, 2024 30.05 °C Moderate rain July 7, 2024 26.52 °C Moderate rain July 8, 2024 29.18 °C Moderate rain July 9, 2024 26.06 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.75 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.03 °C Light rain Chennai 32.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.27 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.67 °C Light rain Delhi 36.43 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 2, 2024, is 27.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.95 °C and 27.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 05:06 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.96 °C and 25.72 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.