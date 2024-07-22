Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.49 °C, check weather forecast for July 22, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 22, 2024, is 28.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.49 °C and 30.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 05:14 AM and will set at 06:35 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.07 °C and 28.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 27.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 23, 2024
|28.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 24, 2024
|25.12 °C
|Light rain
|July 25, 2024
|26.58 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|23.41 °C
|Light rain
|July 27, 2024
|27.99 °C
|Light rain
|July 28, 2024
|31.64 °C
|Light rain
|July 29, 2024
|30.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.65 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|30.11 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.05 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.99 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.89 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.29 °C
|Light rain
