Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.31 °C, check weather forecast for September 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 17, 2024 24.35 °C Moderate rain September 18, 2024 27.43 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 29.26 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 28.85 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 29.42 °C Light rain September 22, 2024 30.42 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 26.18 °C Heavy intensity rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.92 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.82 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.35 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.11 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 30.74 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.8 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Ranchi today, on September 16, 2024, is 22.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.31 °C and 23.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 98% and the wind speed is 98 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.4 °C and 25.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 18.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

