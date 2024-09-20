Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.47 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024
Sep 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on September 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on September 20, 2024, is 27.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.47 °C and 30.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.44 °C and 31.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 115.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 21, 2024
|30.46 °C
|Light rain
|September 22, 2024
|30.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 23, 2024
|30.41 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 24, 2024
|28.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 25, 2024
|29.08 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 26, 2024
|22.21 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 27, 2024
|25.05 °C
|Light rain
