Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.47 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on September 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on September 20, 2024, is 27.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.47 °C and 30.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:36 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.44 °C and 31.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 115.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 21, 2024 30.46 °C Light rain
September 22, 2024 30.53 °C Moderate rain
September 23, 2024 30.41 °C Moderate rain
September 24, 2024 28.47 °C Moderate rain
September 25, 2024 29.08 °C Moderate rain
September 26, 2024 22.21 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 27, 2024 25.05 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.61 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 32.54 °C Few clouds
Chennai 32.66 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru 26.38 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 29.81 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 31.31 °C Few clouds
Delhi 32.71 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ranchi weather update on September 20, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
