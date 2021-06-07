Ranchi’s Birsa zoo on high alert; to conduct regular health check-up

Ranchi’s Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, popularly known as Birsa zoo, was put on high alert after the recent consecutive deaths of a tiger and a sloth, both endangered animals, in two days amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the deaths, the zoo authority has tightened the noose on animal handlers, and made monthly and annual health check-up of animals mandatory, officials said on Monday.

The authorities, for the first time, have implemented a 26-point dos and don’ts for cage keepers or animal handlers with immediate effect. Animal handlers might lose their jobs if carelessness was found on their part, officials said. “We have drafted dos and don’ts for cage keepers or animal handlers to fix their responsibilities for the first time. Earlier, only verbal order was in practice. Every staff member of the zoo should have a clear idea of his or her job, that was earlier missing,” Birsa zoo director YK Das said.

The initiative was taken after a 10-year-old tiger, suffering from fever, kidney and liver infection, died on Friday last. The animal was reportedly sick for four days before its death. On the very next day on Saturday, a sloth bear died following a fight with another bear in the zoo, officials said.

In the case of tiger’s death, the zoo management, however, sent the swab, blood and few of its organs to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly to find found out if the animal died of coronavirus-like disease, even though a rapid antigen test of the animal returned negative. Samples of 11 more carnivores were sent to IVRI, Bareilly for testing, officials said.

Wildlife activists attributed the reason behind the deaths the two animals, which come under Schedule 1 (endangered species that need rigorous protection) of the Wildlife Protection Act, to carelessness on the part of the zoo authority. However, zoo officials denied the allegation.

Meanwhile, the Ranchi zoo was taking measures to strengthen its health monitoring system. Its director said, “In a bid to strengthen the health monitoring system, we have decided to conduct two kinds of health check-up of animals that will take place monthly and annually. The monthly practice will be an external check up of the animals, while animals will go under thorough check-up annually. We have fixed the month of June for annual check-up for scanning health parameters, including blood pressure and diabetes.”

Das further said cage keepers have been asked to treat animals like guests. “The cage should be neat and clean; besides their places must be disinfected. The food should be served properly, keeping animals’ interests in mind, and kitchen and utensils must be clean and washed properly,” he said.

The keepers will be responsible for monitoring animal behaviour. “When an animal is taken into a squeezer cage, the keeper will clean and groom them, and observe if the animal has any wound or parasites on its body,” Das said.

The zoo is currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the zoo staff will keep an eye on visitors’ behaviour too once it reopens, Das said. “If any visitor is found harassing any animal, he/ she will be booked under Wildlife Act,” he said.

Besides, forest guards will keep an eye on cage keepers and animal handlers. “Three opportunities will be given if negligence is found on part of keepers. On first fault, warning will be given. Second time, his family members will be informed, and the third time he or she will be removed from the job,” the zoo director said.