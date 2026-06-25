Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi director, Dr Raj Kumar, on Thursday tendered his resignation to health minister Dr Irfan Ansari. RIMS director resigns a day after CID raid at office

Health, medical education and family welfare department officially accepted his resignation and appointed Dr Dipendra Kumar Sinha, professor of surgery at RIMS, to handle the executive responsibilities of the director’s post with immediate effect. Two notifications issued by the department in the evening informed this.

The sudden decision of resignation came less than 24 hours after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) conducted an extensive raid at the state-run premier healthcare institution, a health department source said.

“Yes I have resigned due to personal reasons,” Dr Kumar told Hindustan Times when contacted for confirmation.

Dr Kumar was appointed RIMS director on January 31, 2024. Prior to that, he served as a professor in the department of neurology at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow.

Health minister Ansari and health secretary Ajay Kumar Singh could not be contacted for comment despite several attempts.

A highly placed RIMS source revealed that Dr Kumar was deeply shaken and disturbed following a gruelling interrogation by CID officials the previous evening.

“Dr Kumar was very much disturbed after CID raided the RIMS campus. Dr Kumar took it as a conspiracy hatched by the health minister, with whom he does not have a cordial relation. On April 17 last year, the minister, who is ex officio RIMS governing council chairman, relieved Dr Raj Kumar from his post describing his service as unsatisfactory. He could continue only when on April 28 the Jharkhand High Court stayed the order,” an RIMS official close to the director said.

The official further said: “Dr Kumar took strong exception to the entry of the state probe agency in the matter of awarding a tender which is already pending before the HC.”

A senior CID official said the probe started following complaints of admission of certain students in the MBBS course at RIMS in 2025 with the help of forged caste and disability certificates and irregularities in awarding a sanitation tender.

“According to the complaint, three MBBS students and one BDS student were admitted during the 2025 academic session using fake caste and disability certificates. Specifically, the caste certificates of Kajal Kumari, Ashish Kumar, and Oli Vishwakarma are under suspicion, while Pappu Kumar faces allegations of holding a forged disability certificate. The CID examined the students’ certificates and seized the relevant documents. The agency is investigating how admissions were granted without proper certificate verification allowing students to nearly complete their first-year curriculum. A similar irregularity was found in awarding the sanitation tender. It was alleged that three UP-based companies participated in the tendering process and one qualified. The director’s UP-connection companies are under the scanner,” the CID official said.