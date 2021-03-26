Soren approves proposal to drop Pathalgadi cases

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday gave his nod to the proposal of the state home department to withdraw criminal cases related to Pathalgadi during the previous BJP government, besides those in connection with protests against the proposed amendments in Chhota Nagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act.

In its first decision after taking over the reins of the state on December 29, 2019, the Hemant Soren cabinet had decided to withdraw all cases related to Pathalgadi.

Officials said 23 cases were filed across different police stations, majorly in Khunti and Saraikela-Kharsawan districts,.

A statement from the chief minister’s office said, “A three-member committee was formed in the districts. The committee was chaired by the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police and public prosecutor were other members. Committees from Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan, Chaibasa, Dumka and Sahebganj sent their reports, based on which the government has decided to withdraw these cases,” the statement said.

Pathalgadi is a traditional form of erecting rock inscriptions by tribals earmarking their village boundaries and in memory of their loved ones. However, the practise courted controversy under the previous Raghubar Das government.

The then government had filed cases against Pathalgadi activists under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for sedition.