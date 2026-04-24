Soren distributes ₹9 cr under panchayat incentive award scheme

CM Hemant Soren distributed over ₹9 crore to panchayat-level representatives under a panchayat incentive award scheme for their outstanding developmental work at a special event here on Friday. CM Hemant Soren gives away cheques to panchayat representatives at an event on Friday (HT PHOTO)

Addressing the event at Tana Bhagat Stadium, Soren said they had been awarded for fulfilling various development tasks under the scheme.

“This also reflects our government’s sensitivity—those who perform must definitely be rewarded. Block-level officials, along with representatives of districts and panchayats, were also awarded. You are the eyes, ears, and nose of the government. It is through your efficiency that the path of the state’s overall development can be determined,” he added.

Soren also said the era when neither the government’s voice nor the benefits of its schemes reached remote areas had now ‘come to an end’. “I have always said that the state will develop only when our villages become stronger,” the CM said.

The Jharkhand government ensures that no individual is deprived of the basic necessities, he said. “The fact that no one has died of hunger in recent years is proof of our sensitive and accountable system,” Soren added.

The CM also urged the officials concerned to make better usage of the funds in the rural areas with focus on rejuvenating the water bodies, besides putting in place sockpits near the hand pumps for better water conservation.