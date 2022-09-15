Soren meets Guv, seeks copy of EC letter, a chance to defend himself

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren Thursday met Governor Ramesh Bais and requested him to provide a copy of opinion given to him by the Election Commission (EC) of India on the office of profit row surrounding his mining lease, besides seeking an opportunity to defend himself, officials familiar with the matter said.

In a memorandum submitted to Governor, the chief minister alleged that the BJP was using the delay on part of Raj Bhawan in making public the EC opinion to create confusion among the masses about the future of his assembly membership and his government.

“Being the constitutional head of the state, it is expected that you would play a leading role in protecting the constitution and democracy. As the head of an elected government, the undersigned (CM Soren) requests you to provide a copy of the EC opinion and an opportunity of rightful hearing thereafter, so that air is cleared on the state of uncertainty, which is dangerous for democracy,” Soren said in his memorandum.

The EC had, on August 25, sent its opinion on the issue after conducting a hearing on the matter referred to it by Governor Ramesh Bais. The Raj Bhawan has, however, remained silent on the issue thereafter.

A delegation of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance had met Governor on September 1, requesting him to make public the EC opinion, after which the Raj Bhawan had said it would take “adequate measures soon”.

In the meanwhile, the EC also sent its opinion to the Governor over disqualification complaint against Basant Soren, the legislator brother of CM Hemant Soren, on September 9. The Governor House is yet to take a decision on it as well.

Raj Bhawan officials refused to speak on the issue on Thursday following the CM’s visit, while the media department just released a picture of CM with the Governor.

“The BJP is trying to use this state of confusion to get power through the back door by engineering horse trading. However, the BJP would never be successful in its design because for the first time since creation of the state any government has two-thirds majority in the house. The legislators once again extended their support to the undersigned during the confidence motion in the House,” Soren said.

Reacting to the charge, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said the chief minister was playing victim card and making baseless allegations.

“There is no question of destabilising this government. The CM is playing victim card because his matter is a plain case of corruption. The Governor has already said that he is doing legal consultations over the issue. Pressuring a constitutional authority is unfortunate,” said Shahdeo.

