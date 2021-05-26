State refutes Centre’s claim of 37% vaccine wastage

The Hemant Soren-led state government has refuted Union health ministry’s claim of the most vaccine wastage proportion in Jharkhand among all states at 37%, saying that wastage proportion in the state was only 4.65%, which is lesser than the national average.

The national average of wastage of doses is 6.3%. Reacting to Centre’s data, the state goverment said the difference in the data was due to technical difficulties in data updation. “As per total vaccine doses availability with the state government t till Wednesday, the current vaccine wastage proportion is only 4.65%. Vaccination data could not be fully updated on the central Co-Win Server/ Platform due to technical difficulties/glitches and the updation is in process,” the office of chief minister Hemant Soren said on social media platform Twitter.

In a release issued on Tuesday by the Union health ministry after a review meeting through video conferencing with administrators from states and union territories on vaccination progress, the Centre said Jharkhand was the worst when it comes to wasting vaccine shots, followed by Chhattisgarh.

“States have been urged repeatedly to keep vaccine wastage below 1%; however, many states such as Jharkhand (37.3%), Chhattisgarh (30.2%), Tamil Nadu (15.5%), Jammu and Kashmir (10.8%), and Madhya Pradesh (10.7%) are reporting much higher wastage than the national average (6.3%),” the Union health ministry’s statement said.

The data came at a time when the Covid-19 vaccination drive has slowed down or halted across the country amid repeated complaints by many states regarding vaccine shortage.

“The government of Jharkhand is fully focused on utilising it’s available vaccine doses in the most prudent manner possible, ensuring minimal wastage. We hope to minimise it further with more focused vaccination awareness campaigns in deep forested and other rural areas of the state,” the CM’s office statement said.

As per the latest data provided by the state government on Wednesday, as many as 3,336,950 persons above 45 years of age have received their first dose, while second dose has been administered to 688,147 persons. In the 18-45 category, 437,122 persons have been inoculated with the first dose till date.