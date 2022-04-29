Tribal group locks Latehar district officers, wants panchayat polls scrapped
A group of tribals in Jharkhand’s Latehar have laid siege to the district collectorate for four days now, demanding cancellation of the panchayat polls in the district, which they claim is “unconstitutional,” officials said.
The agitators have locked the offices of deputy commissioner, deputy development commissioner and subdivisional officer, bringing to halt all official work.
The four-phase panchayat polls in Jharkhand are to begin on May 14 and filing of nominations is underway.
Bahadur Tana Bhagat, district secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Tana Bhagat Samiti, a tribal sub-group, said they would not leave the premises until they get to speak to either the President or the Governor.
“Latehar is a fifth schedule area and Governor is the custodian of it. Panchayat polls are being conducted here, which is unconstitutional. Here, PESA should be implemented and panchayat polls be cancelled. We will not leave the premises until we get to speak at least to the Governor and get assurance from him on it,” said Bahadur.
PESA, or Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, is aimed at ensuring self-governance through traditional Gram Sabhas for people living in the scheduled areas of India.
The administration led by the deputy commissioner Abu Imran has held several round of talks with the protesters since Tuesday but they have refused to budge.
When contacted, Imran said he would speak later.
Asked by when would the protesters be removed, subdivisional officer Shekhar Kumar said, “There is status quo on the ground”.
Giraffe gives birth to calf at Patna zoo, number rises to 7
A giraffe at the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, commonly known as Patna Zoo, has given birth to a female calf, zoo officials said on Friday. According to a zoo official, the population of giraffes at Patna zoo has now reached seven with the addition of the new family member. Patna zoo has the second largest giraffe population after the Alipore zoo in Kolkata.
Teen’s body stuffed inside sack washes ashore Versova Beach two days after she went missing
Mumbai: The body of a teenage girl, stuffed in a sack with her hands and legs tied, washed ashore Versova Beach on Thursday evening. The 19-year-old girl was found dead two days after her parents registered a missing case at Goregaon police station. The Versova police have registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code for 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) against an unknown person. Her father is a taxi driver.
Unidentified miscreants looted ornaments worth several lakhs from a jewellery shop under Nawabganj police station of trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district late on Thursday evening. The miscreants entered the shop posing as customers and took the jeweller at gunpoint. Jeweller Rajiv Soni was tied to a bedsheet and was assaulted with pistol butt. Some people tried to chase the looters when Rajiv raised an alarm, but they fled on their bike.
75% of IIIT-A’s MBA students placed
The Department of Management Studies of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad has recorded around 75% placement of its MBA final semester students this year with the highest package of ₹35 lakh per annum. Final year students of MBA course have been granted offers by many industry giants such as Edelweiss, Jio, Airtel, Impact Guru, Rutakshi Technologies Private Limited (Runo), BPO, Newzen Infotech, Ernst & Young, among others, informed IIIT-A officials.
Phoolka: Don’t boycott Badals, fight together on Panthic issues
Senior advocate and former Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana's Dakha HS Phoolka on Friday released a video message, calling Punjab-based Panthic and splinter Akali groups to “refrain from boycotting” Badals and “fight together for common issues” to avert any losses to the Sikh community.
