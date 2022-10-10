Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Tribals beaten up for photographing Durga idol in Jharkhand village, say police

Tribals beaten up for photographing Durga idol in Jharkhand village, say police

ranchi news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 07:13 PM IST

The five men, in the age group of 20 to 25 and belonging to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), lodged a police complaint against eight people, including the ‘Mukhiya’ of Beta Panchayat.

The incident occurred at Palhe village, about 210 km from the state capital Ranchi, on October 6, police said.(Representational image/ PTI)
The incident occurred at Palhe village, about 210 km from the state capital Ranchi, on October 6, police said.(Representational image/ PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Five tribals, including a person who had taken a photograph of a Durga idol, were beaten up allegedly by a village head and his men in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district, police said on Monday.

The head of the person who had taken the photograph was also tonsured.

Also Read| Jharkhand records India's highest percentage of child marriage among girls

The incident occurred at Palhe village, about 210 km from the state capital Ranchi, on October 6, police said.

The five men, in the age group of 20 to 25 and belonging to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), lodged a police complaint against eight people, including the ‘Mukhiya’ of Beta Panchayat.

Chinia Police Station in-charge Birendra Hansda said, “The victims have lodged a complaint against Rameshwar Singh, who is Mukhiya of Beta panchayat, and seven others. A search operation is on to nab the accused.”

Vinod Korwa, whose head was tonsured, claimed “When I was taking picture of a Durga idol on the immersion day, I was driven out of the Puja Mandap by some men, saying I belong to Korwa caste.

“Thereafter, Ganga Korwa, Rupesh Korwa, Ganga Korwa, and Ajay Korwa of the same village came to my rescue. But they were abused and beaten up.”

He told police that the next day the ‘Mukhiya’ and three other people called all five of them on the pretext of a meeting.

“Then, we were tied with a rope and beaten up. They also tonsured my head and made a video,” Vinod said.

When contacted, the Mukhiya said, “As the men were drunk and they were creating a nuisance, therefore they were beaten up.”

Adim Janjati Parishad district president Nanheswar Korwa termed the incident as unfortunate and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranchi tribal durga puja + 1 more
ranchi tribal durga puja

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out