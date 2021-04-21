Week-long lockdown begins today, public transport on

With no special mention in the state government’s order, public transport, including inter and intrastate bus services and auto-rickshaws will continue to offer services to train, air and other passengers during the week-long lockdown that begins on April 22, officials said on Wednesday.

State transport secretary K Ravi Kumar said no fresh direction was issued for the transport sector. He said, “Public transport will automatically slow down, as there will be mere movement of passengers during the week.”

The state government on Tuesday announced a week-long lockdown from April 22 to 29, named Swasthya Suraksha Saptah, in a bid to break the curb the rapidly spreading coronavirus infection in the state. The restrictions will come into effect from 6am on Thursday and continue till 6am on April 29.

Bus and auto-rickshaw associations have, however, decided to impose some self-made restrictions in a bid to curb spread of coronavirus infection.

Ranchi Bus Owners’ Association (RBOA) on Wednesday said they will be plying with 100% passenger capacity while following Covid-19 protocol. “Besides mandatory use of mask, we are also planning to restart thermal scanning of passengers, which will help stop spread of the virus,” said RBOA president Krishna Mohan Singh.

He said the buses will be sanitized on a regular basis and passengers will also be asked to sanitize their hands at frequently. “Since train and air services are operational, bus services will be required for long-distance passengers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand state diesel auto drivers’ association members said auto services will be available for train and air passengers in Ranchi. “Auto service will also be available for medical exigencies such as vaccination and other purposes,” the association president Dinesh Soni said.

He said the auto owners have been asked to follow all Covid-19 guideline.

Meanwhile, the Ranchi district administration held a meeting regarding implementation of the week-long lockdown. Deputy commissioner (DC) Chhavi Ranjan said the Swastya Suraksha Saptah will be followed strictly. “Textile, footwear, jewellery, salons, sports, books and stationaries shops will remain completely closed, while grocery shops, liquor stores, sweet and meat shops will remain open during the week,” he said.

To remain closed

All shops, establishments and offices will remain closed excluding some exceptions

Religious places to remain open but entry of visitors will remain prohibited

All indoor and outdoor congregation of more than five persons are prohibited with exception of marriage function with upper limit of 50 persons and last rites related function with maximum limit of 30 persons

All processions including religious are prohibited

All schools, colleges, coaching, training, and anaganwadi centres would remain closed

Fair, exhibition, movie halls, multiplexes, stadium, gymnasium, swimming pools, parks will remain closed

To remain opened

Medicine, healthcare, medicine related shops

Grocery shops, PDS shops

Petrol pumps

Fruit, vegetable, foodgrains, milk and milk products, animal feed and sweet shops

Hotels, restaurants but dining is prohibited. Home delivery is permitted

Dhabas on national and state highways

Agriculture, construction, industrial, mining activities

E-commerce, veterinary care shops, liquor shops, vehicle repair shops

Cold storage, ware houses

Print, electronic media

Courier services, telecom related services and security services

