Range Hills declared micro containment zone, 3 more positive cases reported in Khadki

Updated: May 29, 2020 21:57 IST

PUNE The Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) has declared Range Hills area as a micro containment zone and will be sealed for 14 days following detection of a Covid-19 (coronavirus) case in the area on Thursday. In total three Covid-19 cases were reported in KCB on Friday.

Earlier this month KCB had declared two micro containment zones in the area.

Pramod Kumar Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), KCB and incident commander, said, “One case has been reported from Range Hills and one case about family high-risk contact of the same quarter resident outside Cantonment limits.”

According to the directions issued by the incident commander, the area has sealed for 14 days for effective containment of the virus.

In the micro containment zones, all the officials will follow the guidelines of the government and the health department. Activities like mohalla clinics, medical tests and screenings will be done by the medical officers, preparation of high risk and low-risk list of contacts of the positive patients will be readied for home quarantine and public quarantine. The entire contact list of the residential area will be traced and informed to the district authorities. Except for essential services, all other activities will be closed in the micro containment zone, said officials.

The senior general manager of Ammunition Factory Khadki (AFK) has been designated as the nodal officer for Range Hills micro containment zone. The necessary directions have been issued for a house to house survey by the medical team for identification of suspects and other public announcements.

