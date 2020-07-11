Rape accused among 11 test positive, Himachal tally now 1,182

cities

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 22:24 IST

Eleven more people, including a rape accused, tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the state’s tally of total cases to 1,182.

Four cases were reported in Una, three in Kangra, two in Solan, and one each in Hamirpur and Sirmaur.

Among those found infected in Kangra district is a 37-year-old rape accused from Una’s Amb sub-division. The man had been charged with rape and unnatural offences by his wife. The accused was arrested from Punjab’s Tran Taran district where he had been hiding.

A police team brought him to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, for medical examination and his sample turned out positive for Covid-19, said Una superintendent of police (SP) Karthikeyan Gokulachandran, adding that the accused is being shifted to a covid-care centre in Khad.

Police personnel and medical staff who came in direct contact of the accused are being home quarantined.

A 65-year-old man from Jawali area has also tested positive for the disease. He is the primary contact of a Covid-19 patient and is being shifted to a covid hospital in Dharamshala.

The third patient, a 50-year-old man from Nagrota Surian area, has travel history to Sangrur and was institutionally quarantined at Parour near Palampur.

In Nahan of Sirmaur district, a 34-year-old Indian Army jawan was found infected. He had travelled from Assam and was home quarantined. A 6-year-old child is among the four infected in Una. The two Solan patients are workers of private companies.

276 ACTIVE CASES, 875 CURED

Till date, 895 people have been cured of the contagion while 263 are active cases in the state.

The death rate is around 1% with total of 9 casualties so far. Thirteen patients had migrated out of the state.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 303 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 272 cases. Solan has 177 cases, Una district recorded 138, Chamba 59, Shimla 55, Bilaspur 51, Sirmaur 42, Mandi 38, Kinnaur 35, Kullu 8 and Lahaul-Spiti district 4.