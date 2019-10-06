‘Rape victim’ ends life in Muzaffarnagar, names of kin found written on her hand

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:53 IST

A 24-year-old ‘rape victim’ committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house at a village in Chapaar area of Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday evening, said police. They said she had the names of her maternal uncle and aunt written on her hand and a case had been registered against the two on the complaint of her father.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav, said, “A case has been registered against the victim’s maternal uncle and aunt based on her father’s complaint. Investigation is underway.”

Circle officer of Sadar area, Kuldeep Kumar, said the woman’s father claimed that he had sent her to her maternal uncle’s house in Meerut back in 2015 when he allegedly raped her. “Her father accused her maternal uncle of committing rape with her and claimed that her aunt was also involved in the incident,” said the CO.

“However, no report was lodged in the matter and a compromise was reportedly struck between the two sides,” he said.

Meanwhile, the woman’s parents claimed that they had gone to the field to fetch fodder when she committed suicide. “They said they returned to find her hanging from the ceiling and reported the matter to the police,” said the CO.

The SSP said that the victim’s father had also lodged a case of rape against a villager last year but the accused was released on bail. “However, that matter has nothing to do with this case (suicide). The girl allegedly wrote the names of her uncle and aunt on her hand before ending her life,” he said.

