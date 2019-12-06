‘Rape victim’ tries to set herself ablaze in front of SSP’s office

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 17:28 IST

A 30-year-old ‘rape victim’ tried to immolate herself in front of the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP), in Meerut, on Friday, alleging lack of action in her case. However, police said that the rape charges had been dismissed after no proof was found during investigation.

The woman said that on September 8, Monu Gurjar of her village in Hastinapur area had raped her. She had also registered an FIR against the accused. “But even after three months, police failed to arrest the accused,” said the victim. She also claimed that the accused was continuously calling her for reconciliation.

Even police officers had tried to convince her for a settlement, the victim alleged. “Many times, Monu Gurjar threatened me to take my complaint back. I also informed the local police but they didn’t take any action. The only thing I wanted was justice.”

She even accused the circle officer of offering her money to take back the complaint. However, this was denied by SP (crime) Ram Arj. “The woman registered a rape case against Monu Gurjar about three months ago. During police investigation, rape could be established and a final report was filed,” he said.

On Friday, the victim came to the SSP office in Meerut, doused herself with kerosene oil and tried to set herself on fire. Policemen on the spot managed to stop her and took her to higher officials.