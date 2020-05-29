e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Rate for Covid test at private labs reduced

Rate for Covid test at private labs reduced

cities Updated: May 29, 2020 00:03 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

With the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) removing the price cap on Covid swab tests, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has reduced the rates of Covid testing in all private labs. The rates are reduced from ₹4,500 to ₹3,000 after a meeting held with the lab representatives and the corporation. TMC wanted the rates to decrease to ₹2,000, however, after a day-long meeting the rates were fixed at ₹3,000.

On Tuesday, ICMR removed the price cap of ₹4,500 for real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test which is used to detect Covid-19. Now, the states have been given a free hand to negotiate with the approved list of laboratories and fix the cost. The decision was taken as testing capacity and infrastructure have improved significantly while the dependence on imported kits has also become negligible because of an increase in domestic production.

A TMC official said, “We had send them a letter asking to reduce the rates, however the labs were not ready to reduce the rates. On Thursday a meeting was held with the labs and the labs were also kept shut for the day. We have convinced them to reduce the rates.”

Civic commissioner Vijay Singhal has confirmed that the rates have been reduced from ₹4,500 to ₹3,000 for testing in any of the private labs in Thane.

top news
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In