Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019

Ravidas temple demolition: SC asks Punjab, Hry, Delhi to ensure law & order

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2019 01:26 IST
Press Trust of India
The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday said that its orders on the Guru Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad forest area here cannot be given a political colour.

A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah asked governments of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi to ensure that no law and order situation is created politically or otherwise during the protests over the demolition of temple.

“Everything cannot be political. Our orders can’t be given a political colour by anybody on earth” the bench said. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple pursuant to the orders of the SC, which had on August 9 observed that “serious breach” had been committed by Guru Ravidas Jainti Samaroh Samiti by not vacating the forest area as earlier ordered by the apex court.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 01:26 IST

