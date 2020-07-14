e-paper
Home / Cities / RCF Kapurthala rolls out 4 specially designed coaches to fight Covid-19

RCF Kapurthala rolls out 4 specially designed coaches to fight Covid-19

AC, non-AC bogies have amenities such as foot-operated water taps and soap dispensers; surfaces are coated with substances that kill viruses, bacteria

cities Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kapurthala
Hindustantimes
         

The Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, on Tuesday rolled out four specially designed coaches equipped with several amenities such as foot-operated water taps and soap dispensers with a view to avoiding coronavirus infection.

Foot-operated features are available on the lavatory and compartment doors, flush valves of lavatories as well as door latches. The coaches are in AC (air-conditioned) as well as non-AC segments.

Also, forearm-operated handles have been fixed on the compartment doors of AC coaches. The handrails and latches are coated with copper which has anti-microbial properties that weaken the virus in a few hours. Besides, AC ducts of the coaches have been enabled with plasma equipment to sterilise the air and surfaces.

The use of ionised air makes the coaches resistant to viruses and particulate matter, said railways general manager Ravinder Gupta.

“Nano titanium dioxide coating has been applied on the coaches. The water-based coating kills viruses, bacteria, fungi and enhances indoor air quality.

Titanium dioxide is considered to be a safe substance and is harmless to humans. The coating has been applied on washbasins, lavatories, seats, berths, snack tables, glass windows, floor and all surfaces that passengers come in contact with during their journey.

Stickers have been pasted in the coaches as a reminder to passengers to observe precautionary measures.

“These coaches may prove to be a milestone in passenger transportation by helping fight the deadly virus,” Gupta added.

