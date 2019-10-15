e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Ready with tech to provide concession in Metro fares to students and elderly: Puri

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

The Centre is ready with a technology-based solution to provide concession in Metro fares to students and the elderly, housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said. But the concession amount will be decided by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) — which is constituted by the Centre to revise Metro Fare-- said Puri on Tuesday.

“I had asked DMRC to find a technology-based solution to provide concession to students and senior citizens. They are ready with it. DMRC’s managing director (Mangu Singh) has told me that they are confident that they will be able to do it in six months, once they get the go ahead,” said Puri.

The minister said that the concession may be extended to differently abled people later.

The Delhi government had in June announced its plan to provide free ride to women in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Metro trains. Recently, it has set aside Rs 290 crore—Rs 140 crore for DTC and Rs 150 crore for Metro trains-- for the implementation of this plan.

But the central government, Puri said, will not provide any subsidy for the concession in fares. “I have a different approach towards it. The concession to be provided must be such that it (Metro operator) is able to absorb it (within its revenue). The fare fixation committee will have to take a view on the (amount of) concession which can be provided. If the FFC makes a recommendation then the operator has to decide whether its revenue collections will fit in or not,” Puri said.

DMRC officials didn’t reveal how the concessions will be provided to the beneficiaries, but said “technology-based solution” to provide it is in advance stages.

According to senior officials aware of the development, the plan proposed by both the Delhi government and the Centre can’t be implemented till the time it is approved by the DMRC board and the Fare Fixation Committee.

Puri said a decision to implement the plan will be taken soon, though he didn’t specify any time frame for it.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 21:11 IST

top news
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
Declare him Indian, says family of man pronounced foreigner who died in Assam
Declare him Indian, says family of man pronounced foreigner who died in Assam
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities