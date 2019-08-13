Real estate baron DSK’s brother Makarand detained by EOW at Mumbai Airport

cities

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:46 IST

PUNE: Makarand Deshpande, 66, brother of jailed real estate developer DS Kulkarni was prevented from leaving the country on Tuesday morning and detained at Mumbai airport, Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police, Economic offence wing (EOW) and cyber crime, said.

“He was detained at Mumbai airport. He was trying to leave the country. A team of Pune police has taken him in custody from Mumbai. They are on their way back,” Kadam said.

The 66-year-old man, brother of DS Kulkarni, founder, chairman and managing director of DS Kulkarni Developers Ltd (DSKDL) was among the five people identified as being on the run in the supplementary chargesheet submitted by Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nilesh More.

ACP More, who was investigating the case then, was transferred thereafter and the investigation was handed over to ACP Shivaji Pawar who is also investigating the Elgar Parishad case.

Makarand Kulkarni was detained by immigration staff while he was trying to board a flight to the US. A lookout notice was already issued against him.

In the latest chargesheet, he was named along with four others including Ashwini Sanjay Deshpande, 44, Tanvi Shirish Kulkarni, 31, Swarupa Sakharam Kulkarni, 31, and Shilpa Sakharam Kulkarni - all direct relatives of DSK.

DSK, his wife Hemanti, son Shirish and a few others are already in jail. Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti were arrested by Pune police from a hotel in New Delhi in February 17, 2018 in a Rs. 2,000 crore fraud and cheating case.

They were all booked under Sections 120(b), 406, 409, 411, 418, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 109 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositers (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1999 at Pune’s Shivajinagar police station.

Makarand Kulkarni will be brought to Pune and produced in a special MPID court on Tuesday.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 13:36 IST