Realtor hatched plot to kill woman employee: Cops

lucknow

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:45 IST

27-year-old woman real estate agent, who was missing from Para area since August 3, was strangled to death and her body was disposed of in a river in Rae Bareli district, said police on Sunday.

Cops claimed to have work out the murder stating that her employer had hatched a conspiracy to kill her with help of his three aides. They said two persons had been arrested in connection with the murder, after which the victim’s body was recovered from Rae Bareli on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

Additional superintendent of police (east) Suresh Rawat said the victim Zulekha, who was working at a real estate firm on Mohaan road for two years, was missing since August 3.

Her brother Nafees approached cops at Para police station on August 4 when she did not return home. He suspected that her employer Sanjay Yadav’s involvement in her disappearance, said Rawat.

The ASP said Sanjay Yadav’s brother-in-law Ajay Yadav and his accomplice Guddu Yadav landed in police net. During interrogation, the two revealed the murder conspiracy and the victim’s body was recovered from Sai river under Harchandpur police station limits of Rae Bareli.

The decomposed body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

The two accused revealed that Zulekha had sold multiple plots while working as agent for Sanjay Yadav and was demanding her commission from him, said police.

Sanjay Yadav was ready to pay her ₹3 lakh, but she was demanding more, after which he had a confrontation with the victim on July 29.

“On August 3, Ajay and Guddu called the victim near Bangla Bazaar crossing to settle her commission amount and kidnapped her in a car. They strangulated her inside the car and disposed of the body in the river,” he said.

“The woman’s hair clutcher and some other evidences were collected from Ajay’s car,” he added.

The police were carrying out raids for the arrest of the realtor and his aide Awadhesh Yadav who was also a part of the murder conspiracy.

Charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and kidnapping were added to the FIR of the woman’s disappearance, said the ASP.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 21:17 IST