Reeling under shortage: Civil hospital to now give only first two anti-rabies vaccines for free

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:41 IST

Reeling with the shortage of anti-rabies vaccines for more than a month now, the Ludhiana Civil Hospital has limited the free vaccination services to only first two injections. Patients suffering from dog-bites will now have to purchase third and fourth vaccine shots by themselves.

The district civil hospital that receives an average 100 cases of dog bites every day has urged the patients to purchase the third and fourth doses from the market. The shortage has left the patients at the receiving end, especially the ones who have been visiting the hospita for the third and fourth doses, unaware of the new changes. Currently, one shot of vaccine is available between ₹330 and ₹350. For treatment, a dog-bite victim needs to get four shots of anti-rabies vaccines within a cycle of 28 days.

A staff member working with an anti-rabies clinic said the decision was imposed last week to ensure that the vaccination process in the hospital goes on smoothly and new patients do not face problems due to the vaccine shortage. Of 100 cases of dog bites received by the hospital on a daily basis, around 30 are registered as new.

The hospital has been hit due to shortage of vaccine for over a month now. Though as many as 1,300 doses of anti-rabies vaccines were supplied to the district civil hospital on December 25, there is not enough vaccine to tackle all the dog-bite patients, both new and old ones.

OFFICIAL SPEAKS

Senior medical officer (SMO) at the civil hospital, Avinash, said, “The supply of anti-rabies vaccines is currently restricted from the headquarter which is why we are only providing first and second injections for free. The latest supply that we have received from the Regional Drug Warehouse, Kharar, is 50 vial of vaccines which is not sufficient for covering all.”

“Unless the hospital gets 250 to 300 vials of vaccines in storage, we will only provide first and second injections for free while the other two will have to arranged by the patients,” said the SMO.

RESIDENTS SPEAK

Gaganjit Singh, Shastri Nagar: I have got the first and second shot from the civil hospital while the second I got it from a private clinic. Today when I came for the third short, the staff informed me that we have to purchase the vaccines. This is really a serious matter. I hope the government will soon restore the supply.

Sandeep Kaur, Basti Chowk: At the time when no steps are being taken regarding tacking stray dog menace in Ludhiana, they should at least make the provision of vaccines all the time so that the victims can at least save their life’s. The government is at fault for the stray dog menace, they should immediately find the way to fix this.

Ramanand, Loha Mandi: I got bitten by a stray dog last night so that I visited the civil hospital for getting the first injection today but the staff here while handing me the receipt informs that UI will have to purchase the third and fourth vaccine. I wish the hospital soon get a new supply of vaccines so I can get third and fourth injection also for free.