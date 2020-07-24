Release Shagun to all beneficiaries under Ashirwad scheme: SAD

cities

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 22:30 IST

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday demanded that the Congress government must release “Shagun” money under the Ashirwad scheme immediately to all Scheduled Caste (SC)/Backward Classes (BC) brides. Party spokesman Pawan Kumar Tinu claimed it was shocking that the benefit of the scheme was not disbursed over the past year. The payment paid as Shagun is Rs 21,000.

“The Congress government has a history of discrimination towards Dalits, who form a major chunk of the beneficiaries. Earlier it did not release scholarship to SC students leading to the reduction of total strength of students in state colleges. Now, they are denying Shagun to SC brides,” he said.

Seeking CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s intervention, Tinu said state government was not taking any steps to correct injustices being done unto Dalits by his government. The SAD leader said SC/BC welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot had also failed in his duties and should be sacked forthwith.

Tinu also reminded the chief minister of the promise made to the SC and BC communities that the disbursal under the Ashirwad scheme would be increased to Rs 51,000.