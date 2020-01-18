Release Sikh youngsters arrested for vandalising statues on Heritage Street near Golden Temple: Akal Takht

cities

Two days after eight Sikh youngsters were arrested for vandalising statues of folk dancers on Heritage Street that leads to the holiest Sikh shrine of Golden Temple here, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has called for their release.

“First of all, I would like to say that Sikhs react very late. It’s been long since these statues were put up. They should have opposed the statues at that time. Still, we have spoken to the Sikhs protesting the putting up of statues. We shall favour them. We have also asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to help them.”

“It’s better if the statues are replaced with that of Sikh warriors and martyrs such as Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. We should raise the statues of those who sacrificed themselves for the sanctity and existence of Sri Darbar Sahib, such as Baba Gurbaksh Singh. Punjabi and Sikh culture are different. Both should not be mixed up,” he said.

Opposing the arrest of those who vandalised the statues, he said he would discuss the matter at the meeting of the Panj Singh sahiban (Sikh clergymen).

The eight Sikhs were arrested for damaging the platforms on which the statues of folk dancers are mounted in the wee hours of Wednesday. They even attacked a police team that prevented them from vandalising the public property. They were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

SGPC MUM BUT RAGIS WANT STATUES REMOVED

While the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is silent on the matter, Golden Temple hazoori ragis (traditional gurbani exponents) who are its employees, on Friday took to the streets in support of the bid to remove the statues of folk dancers.

The statues were raised by the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP government that controls the SGPC-managed Golden Temple and other Sikh shrines.

The Shiromani Ragi Sabha gathered on Heritage Street near the statues to express solidarity with those arrested and sought their release.

“All ragis of Sri Darbar Sahib and other historic gurdwaras in Amritsar are with the eight youngsters. We demand their immediate release and the removal of the statues,” said Bhai Onkar Singh.

“We will raise the issue with the administration. Statues of folk dancers en route the holy place do not send out a good message. The visitors who don’t know the maryada of Sri Darbar Sahib will think that this shrine is a place for dancing. They take selfies and even make dance poses inside the shrine, which is a violation of the maryada (dignity). These statues encourage such behaviour.”