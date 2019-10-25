e-paper
Reluctance to bear pain making C-section delivery popular among women: Experts

  Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:10 IST
Yogesh Dubey
Governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya with doctors at a workshop on C-section deliveries organised in Agra on Thursday.
Governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya with doctors at a workshop on C-section deliveries organised in Agra on Thursday. (HT)
         

Caesarean or C-section deliveries were increasingly being opted for by pregnant women, said experts at a workshop organised at a hospital in Agra on Thursday. They attributed the trend to the women’s reluctance to bear labour pain and the parents’ desire to have the baby’s birth on a specific day.  

Speaking during the event, which was organised jointly by the Agra Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society (AOGS) and the Rainbow Hospital, governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya said it was important that ‘C-section did not become a fashion’.

“Family members of the pregnant woman and she herself should follow the instructions of the doctors and let them decide according to the situation,” said Maurya, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

Later, she also felicitated several doctors for making noteworthy contributions in their fields.

Dr Mahesh Gupta, coordinator of the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), said, “The chances of a woman having a Caesarean delivery depend upon various factors. Sometimes, a doctor may have to opt for it as it’s the only way to save the baby.”

Discussing the growing popularity of C-section delivery, Dr Jaideep Malhotra, president of the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) and the Indian Society for Prenatal Diagnosis and Therapy (ISPAT) said, “There are also many myths that make women wary of bearing pain and opt for surgery instead.”

Defending doctors, who have often faced allegations of encouraging expecting moms to choose C-section for monetary gains, Dr Sanjay Gupta, president AOGS, said, “While people usually blame doctors, such is not the case. A lot of women, these days, are not prepared to bear labour pain.”  

Among those present at the workshop were Dr Narendra Malhotra, Dr Savita Tyagi and Dr Nidhi Gupta.

 

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 18:10 IST

